The go-home episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 39 will take place on March 27th, 2023 at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona.

According to WrestleTix, 5,325 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/29/22), leaving 743 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,068.

This will be Triple H’s first WrestleMania since taking over as WWE Creative Director after Vince McMahon retired following a hush money scandal.