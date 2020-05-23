GoFundMe Campaign Launched To Help Shad Gaspard’s Family

Several friends of former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard have started a GoFundMe campaign to help Shad’s family following his passing earlier this week. You can check out the official statement below:

As many of you have heard on Sunday (May 17th) tragedy hit as Shad Gaspard went swimming with his son Aryeh – when they got caught in a riptide. When the lifeguards went to rescue them, Shad made the ultimate sacrifice and told them to save his son instead.

Family meant everything to Shad so we want to do anything we can to love and support them during this difficult time.

Shad’s friends are coming together to set up this GoFundMe to help his wife Siliana cover bills/expenses, Aryeh’s future college fund and we invite you to please join us.

Every little bit helps.

Your love and support is greatly appreciated!

You can donate by clicking here.