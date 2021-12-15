GoFundMe Launched For Landon Deltoro Following Injury By Devon Nicholson

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for indie wrestling referee Landon Deltoro, who was injured by Devon Nicholson at an event over the weekend. Nicholson goes by Hannibal or The Blood Hunter.

Saturday’s World Class Revolution event in Irving, TX saw The Blood Hunter defend the Texas Heavyweight Title against former WWE star Carlito. Hannibal ended up attacking Deltoro and stabbing multiple times in the head with a spike. It’s been said that Deltoro knew there would be a physical angle with Hannibal, but that he did not agree to go as far as Hannibal did.

Deltoro was later taken to a local hospital, where it was determined that he suffered a torn artery in his head.

Deltoro has stated that the incident was “defiantly not a work” and that the angle went “way off the rails.”

Deltoro tweeted, “Recovering at home, still a big fuzzy and pain, yes lots of pain. But I’ll live. Thanks you all for out pouring of love and support . I am a firm believer that if you put good out into the world, good will return to you #downbutnotout”

A GoFundMe campaign to help with Deltoro’s medical expenses can be found at this link. The campaign currently has $5,965 of a $10,000 goal raised, with 125 donations. The campaign includes the following from the organizer:

Hello everyone! My good friend and referee Lando Deltoro was involved in a spot last night at a wrestling show where it involved him getting stabbed multiple times in the head with a spike as Hannibal BloodHunter went crazy and just would not stop.

In the video which I will not link in here for privacy purposes, Lando was bleeding out in the ring as it was happening.

He had surgery to repair the torn artery which will be very speedy.

Lando is recovering and is currently doing okay.

Deltoro and others have tweeted several graphic photos from the incident, and video can also be seen below. Hannibal at one point had video of the incident on his YouTube channel, but it has been set to “private” for viewers.

Stay tuned for more.

