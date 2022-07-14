Goldberg Addresses Bret Hart Holding a Grudge Against Him Due to Career-Ending Injury

Bret Hart has expressed his frustration throughout the years regarding the career-ending injury he sustained in a match against Bill Goldberg at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. In a spring 2022 interview, Hart alleged that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”

Goldberg spoke on the issue during a call to The Michael Kay Show.

“When an accident happens and you tell your side of the story and nobody believes it, especially the person negatively affected by it, yeah it sucks. I will take it to my grave because I am sure that he will never forgive me.

What else can I say? I said I was sorry and that it was unintentional, it was the furthest thing from my mind, I dont know, a million times? And of those a million times, he’s come back with, ‘Yes, was intentional, he’s a punk, he didn’t know what he was doing and ruined my career.”