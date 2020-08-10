Goldberg Addresses Comments Made By Roman Reigns

In an interview with American Monster Productions, Goldberg commented on Roman Reigns’ tweet from earlier this year. Here was the tweet from Reigns:

Nothing to explain Nick. It’s a little piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gota perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like,🤔 head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day Nick. 🤙🏽 https://t.co/OgHEoUuDIt — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 18, 2020

Here was Goldberg’s response:

“Roman… you’re a joke, first of all. Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know… I never really explained my whole thought process on that.”

“For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things. Well, one of them was headbutt the door. Right? And that may, on the outside, look like a stupid move, but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and negatives, so it’s very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life.”