Goldberg Addresses “Some Japanese Girl” (Asuka) Beating His Winning Streak Record

Bill Goldberg was asked if there was animosity towards him in WWE due to his time in WCW during an interview with Nothing Left Unsaid.

Goldberg said, “A girl ended my winning streak and undefeated streak.” I can’t even recall… Her name is ‘A-soo-ka’. A Japanese girl. They praised her for having the longest winning streak. And it just so happened that everything came together when I arrived. And then it just so happened that every single wrestler incorporates the spear into their moves. Isn’t it ironic what happened when I arrived?

“The fact that I didn’t get along with Paul Levesque (Triple H), which is Vince’s son-in-law, I think had everything to do with it.”

Asuka had a 914-day winning streak that began in September 2015 when she joined NXT and ended at Wrestlemania 34, where she lost to Charlotte Flair. In 2017, Asuka surpassed Goldberg’s record of 173 wins at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.