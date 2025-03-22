Goldberg Admits WCW Limousine Spot Injury Is One Of His Biggest Regrets

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show to talk about several topics, including how injuring himself by smashing a car window back in his WCW days is one of his regrets in pro wrestling.

Goldberg said, “Yeah. I wish I would have picked up the sledgehammer walking out the door at WCW to smash the limousine instead of using my hand. I wish I would have let [Chris] Jericho have a program with me before I did. I wish I would have done a lot of things differently. Nobody is perfect. You live your life and live with the trials and tribulations and try to be a better person and learn from it all. I would have changed a lot, there is no question about it.”

