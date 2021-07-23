Goldberg Advertised For RAW Events

Goldberg is now advertised for more upcoming dates on the road to SummerSlam. The official WWE website now has Goldberg advertised for the August 2 RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, and the August 16 RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, which is the go-home RAW for SummerSlam.

Goldberg is expected to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He returned to WWE TV this past Monday on RAW to confront Lashley.

Goldberg’s current WWE contract runs through next year and is good for two matches per year.