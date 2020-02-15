Goldberg Announced For Smackdown Next Week

Goldberg will be returning to SmackDown next week.

Goldberg will be there to promote his upcoming match at Super ShowDown with WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bill Goldberg. There was some confusion over Goldberg’s recent appearance as he ended up being on the show live via satellite at his home in Texas, but it was noted that he will be there live this coming week.

Next week’s SmackDown from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona will also feature Naomi vs. Carmella in a #1 contender’s match. The winner will go on to Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Next Friday’s SD will be the final before Super ShowDown on February 27.