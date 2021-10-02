Goldberg Announced For WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has been officially announced for Monday’s RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Goldberg will be on RAW to confront Bobby Lashley, furthering their feud for the planned match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg recently appeared via satellite to issue a warning to Lashley, but this will be his first live appearance since SummerSlam.

Monday’s RAW will also feature Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Some of the names eligible for picks on Monday include SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, among others.