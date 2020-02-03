Goldberg Announcement On Friday’s Smackdown Episode

It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will be in action at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month.

WWE announced during tonight’s RAW that fans will find out “what’s next?” for Goldberg during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. There’s no word yet on if he will be there live, but we will keep you updated

Goldberg returned to the ring for WWE in 2016 after being away since 2004, defeating current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the 2016 Survivor Series. He then worked the 2017 Royal Rumble Match and defeated then-champion Kevin Owens to capture the WWE Universal Title at Fastlane 2017. Goldberg lost the title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, and then returned at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 for a loss to The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg’s next match was a win over Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019, and that was the last we saw of him.

There’s also no word yet on who Goldberg might face next, but there’s speculation on Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg after The Big Dog recently took a shot at Goldberg. You can click here for our report on what happened.

WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take place on Thursday, February 27. Super ShowDown will air live on the WWE Network from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Below is the current card for Super ShowDown, along with the Goldberg – SmackDown teaser from RAW:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet or Bobby Lashley or RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)