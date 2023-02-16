Goldberg Blasts Rihanna For NFL Super Bowl LVII Performance: “I Thought It Was Horrible”

Bill Goldberg wasn’t a big fan of Rihanna’s performance at the NFL Super Bowl LVII.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently appeared as a guest on the CarCast podcast for an interview, during which he was critical of the performance of the hip-hop and r&b legend.

“I thought Rihanna was fricken horrible,” he said. “I was disgusted by it, let’s just say that.”

Additionally, when Goldberg’s co-host insinuated that Rihanna’s dance moves were too disgusting the Hall of Fame legend agreed.

“That’s the understatement of the year,” he said. “I thought it was disgusting. I thought it was horrible.”

Check out the complete episode of the CarCast podcast with Bill Goldberg below.



(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)