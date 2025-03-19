Goldberg Calls Out GUNTHER For Possible Last Match, Says He Wouldn’t Turn It Down

Goldberg is gearing up for his final match in 2025, aiming for a showdown this summer. The WWE Hall of Famer last competed in 2022, where he faced Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Since then, speculation has swirled about his in-ring future.

This past October, Goldberg made a surprise appearance at Bad Blood, where he confronted World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, further fueling rumors about his return. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg opened up about his plans and what fans can expect from his highly anticipated farewell match. Here are the highlights from his interview:

On Vince McMahon not giving him his retirement match: “Vince had promised me another match because not too many people know this, but I took the Roman match with like a month prior notice, and I had Covid. That’s not the way to go out. I always, in the bottom of my heart, wanted to go out and present myself in a little bit more positively than I was able to. I mean, Paul and I spoke and we came to an agreement that in 2025 I’d have my retirement match.”

On a potential GUNTHER match: “He’s the new generation. I’m the old generation. It’s kind of like a passing of the torch in a way. I wouldn’t turn that one down by any stretch of the imagination. You don’t ever open your mouth in front of my wife and my son negatively about me.”