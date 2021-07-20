Goldberg Confronts Bobby Lashley On RAW After Keith Lee Returns

Keith Lee and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg have both returned to RAW. Tonight’s post-Money In the Bank edition of RAW saw WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issue an Open Challenge, just one night after dominating Kofi Kingston at the pay-per-view. Lee answered that challenge and came out to a home state pop.

The match saw Lashley dominate and get the win. After the match, Lashley stood tall until the music hit and out came Goldberg to make his return. Goldberg marched to the ring and got in Lashley’s face, then laughed and declared that he is next. Lashley acted like he wanted to fight, but MVP held him back. Kevin Patrick later interviewed MVP and Lashley backstage, but MVP refused to acknowledge Goldberg’s disrespect with a response.

Goldberg vs. Lashley is expected to headline WWE SummerSlam on August 21, but there’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lee.

Lee had been out of action since February 8, 2021 and his status had been up in the air for undisclosed reasons. It had been reported that he was not cleared to compete. Goldberg has been away since losing the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble in January. He has a WWE contract that runs through next year, good for two matches per year.

"I understand why you reacted why you did to the Champ because it's been decades since you've seen a WINNER!"@The305MVP to Dallas, TX#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bwbww4rc3c — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

The All Mighty Open Challenge has been answered by @RealKeithLee! KEITH LEE returns to action NEXT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/frkHzhEA5M — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021