Goldberg Has Major Props For Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee, Ricochet, & Finn Balor

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Soundsphere Magazine to promote his match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Goldberg was asked who he would like to see win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Sunday to challenge him at WrestleMania 37, if he defeats McIntyre for the title.

He said:

“Wow. That’s an interesting question. You know, I’m going to plead the 5th and just say I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. I’ve got to get through Drew first. He’s the only one on my mind, I’m not looking past him for one second. He deserves the respect from a guy like me, he really does. I hope that I can conquer him, absolutely. Whoever the opponent is that wins the Rumble and gets to compete against the Champion at [WrestleMania], it’s going to be a wonderful fight whoever it is. I’ve got to kick Drew’s ass first.”

Goldberg also named the four Superstars he sees as the future of the company – WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor, Keith Lee, Ricochet, and McIntyre. He was asked if there are any younger talent he thinks will be “massive stars” of WWE’s future. He said:

“I mean the usual suspects… Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee and Ricochet. I’ve always been a HUGE fan of Finn Bálor. I’d have to say those four are the future. There’s no question about it. In my opinion. And what do I know?”