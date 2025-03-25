Goldberg: “I Was A Vince Guy”

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg shared his candid thoughts on Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, expressing genuine surprise that such a monumental shift ever occurred.

“No, no, not at all. Never. I never would have imagined that. It must have been something pretty gnarly to get him out of that role. I’m not going to get into it by any stretch. It’s all an opinion, and I don’t give opinions. You base everything on fact and people are judged by facts and you go on.”

Goldberg made it clear that, regardless of the controversy surrounding McMahon’s exit, his personal experiences with Vince were always positive:

“All I can say is Vince was always wonderful to me, other than not giving me my retirement match, but he couldn’t because he wasn’t part of the organization anymore.”

Reflecting on his time in WWE, Goldberg acknowledged the reality of there being “Vince guys” and others who weren’t, and proudly stated that he considers himself one of the former:

“You got your Vince guys and your guys who weren’t Vince guys. I like to think that I was a Vince guy. You treat people how you want to be treated, and he always treated me with respect, so I tried to show him the same.”

Goldberg closed by reiterating that he holds no ill will and remains grateful for the way he was treated:

“If you’re ever trying to get some kind of bad news from me about Vince and that situation, I can’t give it. I never thought there would be a day I would be alive or he’d be alive that he wasn’t leading the charge.”

Goldberg’s comments add to the growing list of wrestling personalities reflecting on the post-McMahon era—while also underscoring his lingering desire to have the retirement match he never received.