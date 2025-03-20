Goldberg Names Potential Retirement Opponents

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show to talk about several topics, including potential opponents for his retirement match:

“I never got a chance to get my hand around Cena’s throat. That might have been cool. There are a lot of people I would have loved to have faced back in the day, but the fact is, what does that do for the business now? A lot of people don’t even remember me that watch wrestling right now. A lot of people don’t know me because they speak negatively of me. I think I was an innovator of sorts. There are a plethora (of people). I’d love to have a rematch with Roman [Reigns]. There are so many guys that are so talented and on the cusp of stardom if not there yet, that are possibilities. Bron Breakker. It’s a logical solution. It’s all in how the powers that be want to make it happen. We’ll figure it out and hopefully, at the end of the day, I’m able to present myself in a positive manner to where the people of today, who don’t remember me, will sure as frick remember me after they see me my last time, and it won’t be in a negative way.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)