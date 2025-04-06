Goldberg Names Roman Reigns & John Cena As Dream Opponents For WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss several topics, including potentially facing John Cena.

Goldberg said, “I never got a chance to get my hand around [John] Cena’s throat. That might have been cool. There’s a lot of people that I would have loved to have faced back in the day, but the fact is that you look at what does that do for the business now? A lot of people don’t even remember me that watch wrestling right now. A lot of people obviously don’t know me because they speak negatively of me. I think that I was an innovator of sorts.”

On which current top WWE Superstar he wants to face:

“There’s a plethora [of options]. I’d love to have a rematch with Roman [Reigns].”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.