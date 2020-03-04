Goldberg On Facing Roman Reigns At WrestleMania, Title Win At Super Showdown, & More

Goldberg was a surprise guest on this morning’s WWE’s The Bump to close out the show and the WWE Universal Champion shared what it’s like to be at the age of 53 and competing at the highest level in the wrestling industry.

“First and foremost, thank you very much. It’s kind of surreal for me, it’s no question. I remember ragging on Ric Flair at 42 years old for being in the ring and here I am 11 years his senior when I made the comment and I’m still doing it.

Goldberg made note that someone asked him how long he’s going to keep stepping foot in the ring and “Da Man” plans to do it as long as he’s able to do it at a level that’s acceptable enough for him.

“The fact is if I get a phone call and if I believe I can still do what I did back in the day and bring it to at least an acceptable level then I’m not going to say no. I’m a defensive lineman, I’m a meathead by trade so if you give me a challenge, I’m going to take it. Now, unfortunately, with such a short period of time you know you jeopardize everything by being a power wrestler and being 53 years old and still being able to get in shape enough to look myself in the mirror without throwing up and then going out and performing to an acceptable level, it’s very tough.”

“The three-and-a-half weeks that I had to prepare for the Super ShowDown. I mean it was the toughest preparation in my life,” he added. “I owe the wrestling business and I owe the wrestling community everything so I just try to give a 1000% percent and whether I’m 22, 32 or 52, I’m Goldberg and at the end of the day, hopefully it’s still enough.

Bill also mentions one strong thing that keeps driving him:

“It’s an honor and a privilege. To put a smile on one kid’s face in the first generation that I was experiencing in the wrestling business was truly an honor. To be able to continue to do it, that’s what pushes me.”

As far as Roman Reigns go, Goldberg doesn’t pull any punches when discussing his WrestleMania opponent. While he’s honored to be squaring off at such a huge talent, “Da Man” knows he can still do a spear like nobody else.

“I still can deliver a spear a helluva lot harder than he can,” said the WWE Universal Champion. “I don’t spear to make contact, I spear to drive through people.”

Good luck on your Road to #WrestleMania, @Goldberg. And thank you SO MUCH for making #WWETheBump… next. pic.twitter.com/lAtL3RaUzj — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 4, 2020