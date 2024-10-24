Goldberg On GUNTHER Confrontation: “I’m Not Going To Sit There And Let Some Dude Talk Shit”

Goldberg has spoken publicly about his appearance at WWE Bad Blood, where he sat ringside with his family before confronting World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

The top star was in the ring to promote his Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on November 2nd. Things heated up when GUNTHER admitted that he lied about Goldberg, who was sitting ringside with his family, being his favorite wrestler a few weeks ago on Raw while speaking with Bret Hart. He wished Goldberg was a better father than a professional wrestler. Goldberg jumped the barricade before being restrained.

WrestleVotes previously reported that WWE has future plans for Goldberg. According to Dave Meltzer, Goldberg vs. GUNTHER is not scheduled for either Survivor Series or WrestleMania.

Goldberg discussed the incident on his podcast, CarCast.

Goldberg stated, “I took Wanda and Gage to an event in Atlanta. I was in Atlanta for some business, filming a TV show. WWE extended an invitation and we came and experienced it. I don’t know how many live events I’ve actually experienced in that situation. It was cool. It was a great invite. Gage had a weekend off. I should have known, right?. I should have known somebody was going to try and mess with me. In Atlanta, no less. We were having a great time. And GUNTHER, I don’t want to make anything more of it than it was. You know me, I’m not going to sit there and let some dude talk sh*t. Period. End of story. What started out to be an innocent attendance of a pay-per-view turned out to being insulted by one of their current champions. I don’t care where we were. I would have done the same thing anywhere. It being Atlanta, my adopted hometown. I ain’t dead yet, man. As long as I’m breathing, don’t ever talk shit about me, especially my family. When he brought Gage into it and me being a dad, that was it. It was nothing more than that. Next question.”

You can check out his appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)