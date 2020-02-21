Goldberg On His Family Experiencing The Wrestling Business, Turning Into Goldberg At His Age

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the Total Slam podcast from EGO Total Israeli Wrestling and talked about his family getting to experience the world of pro wrestling when he made his comeback a few years ago.

“It was hell,” Goldberg said bluntly. “It was a situation my family had never found themselves in before. I’d obviously retired many years prior to my son being born and, you know, I got the opportunity to get the chance to go back, and the only reason that I would consider putting the boots back on and putting the trunks back on is for my family. And it was something that they’d never seen, never experienced before and I wanted them to be in the moment and experience it for themselves because it’s something you can’t really [explain].

“It’s hard to attempt to paint a picture for somebody in such a wild situation and have them understand actually what’s going on. So I figured I’d just drop them right in the middle of the situation and they could find out for themselves.”

Goldberg, who turned 53 in late December, continued and admitted that it’s harder to fully transition into the unstoppable force that the wrestler Goldberg is expected to be now that he’s older.

“But I would say it was it was not filled with an easy route by any stretch of the imagination,” Goldberg continued. “There were trials and tribulations along the way, you know, at my accelerated age, it’s not the easiest thing to turn into to the old Goldberg again.

“So you do the best that you can do and you hope that it’s enough. It was a tumultuous atmosphere for a little while. But that’s just what happens when I’ve got to turn green every once and a while.”

Goldberg is set to challenge WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia next Thursday. He will be live on tonight’s SmackDown episode on FOX.

