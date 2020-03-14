Goldberg On Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg will return to WWE SmackDown on FOX next Friday night.

It was announced during tonight’s blue brand show that Goldberg and Roman Reigns will meet in the ring to sign their WrestleMania 36 contract next week.

Above is video of Reigns’ discussing Goldberg during an interview with Michael Cole on this week’s SmackDown. Reigns talked about respecting Goldberg, but called him a part-time and said WWE doesn’t have time for that. Reigns promised to beat Goldberg bad, take the title back, and then set WWE right after that.

There’s still no official update on if next week’s SmackDown will air on FOX from the WWE Performance Center like tonight, but it’s expected. The show has been scheduled for New Orleans but that will likely change to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As noted, next week’s SmackDown will also feature an appearance by former NFL player Rob Gronkowski and RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley.