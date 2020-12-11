Goldberg Once Again Teases A Match Against Roman Reigns

In an interview with BleacherReport.com, Bill Goldberg once again teased a match against Roman Reigns and said he would be willing to do the match even without fans in attendance:

“If the Roman Reigns match isn’t the match at the top of my priority list, then I wouldn’t be Goldberg. That’s a match that needs to happen. It’s a match that’s needed to happen for a very long period of time. I wish I would’ve been able to have that match 10 years ago. People in hell want ice water, too. You can’t have everything the way you want it, but I think I can still be a very formidable opponent for him. Georgia will always be better than Georgia Tech at the end of the day, anyway.”

Goldberg also mentioned other WWE stars that he would be interested in facing:

“I’m a business guy, I’m a company guy, but I would be remiss in saying I didn’t want to tangle again with Randy Orton. Hands down, he’s one of the best in the business. His professionalism, his character development, his in-ring work, his promos, his everything. I’m a huge fan, I have been for a very long time. It’s been in his blood and family for God knows how long and he’s at the top of the food chain as far as I’m concerned. I’d love to tangle with Randy again. I’d love to get in the ring with Drew [McIntyre]. I’d love to get in the ring with [Keith] Lee. There’s a lot of people that are still attractive out there.”