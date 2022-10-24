Goldberg Opens Up About a “Miserable Experience” Working Alongside Donald Trump

In 2010, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on The Apprentice alongside other celebrities such as Sharon Osbourne, Cyndi Lauper, and Michael Johnson.

Donald Trump appeared frequently on the program in his capacity as a judge of the progress made by the contestants.

Goldberg reflected on his appearance on the show while he was a guest on Roman Atwood’s podcast, The Untold Stories with Roman Atwood.

“Do you know that I tried to get fired from The Apprentice from the first day I arrived? It was one of the most miserable experiences of mine.”

“He was a piece of work, man, I knew that dude wasn’t gonna be the most popular guy in the world when I figured out that he really didn’t have any social skills. Like, zero… You’d go up and you shake his hand, and he has no social skills. He doesn’t know how to interact with a person one-on-one without putting a front up. He was uncomfortable.”

You can listen to the complete interview below: