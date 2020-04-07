Goldberg Reportedly Lobbied To Defeat The Fiend For The WWE Universal Championship

The decision to have WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg win the WWE Universal Title from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown earlier this year was a last-minute change, according to Wrestlezone.

Goldberg reportedly did not want to risk damaging his image, so he bargained for “creative control” to push for the title win because The Fiend was a monster and younger fans needed to see him come out on top, or it would ruin his character.

Goldberg has said in the past that he believes kids see him as a super hero.

It was noted that Wyatt agreed to put Goldberg over, which may have gained him some more favor in the locker room.

There’s no word yet on if Goldberg will return to a WWE ring, but it could be a long time, if at all. Wrestletalk reports that Goldberg’s current deal had his final appearance at WrestleMania 36 this past weekend, where he dropped the title to Braun Strowman. Strowman was replacing Roman Reigns, who didn’t feel safe competing during the coronavirus pandemic due to his immune system.

Goldberg reportedly had no intention of adding more dates to his WWE contract, but it was also noted that WWE may not be in a hurry to bring him back any time soon due to how he lobbied for the change with The Fiend.