Goldberg Reportedly Now A Free Agent

Goldberg is expected to be a free agent following his loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber this past Saturday.

It was previously reported that Goldberg had one last match on his WWE contract, which was the Elimination Chamber match with Reigns. Unless WWE and Goldberg have agreed to a new deal that has not leaked yet, then he is now a free agent.

Goldberg took to Instagram before Saturday’s loss to Reigns and commented that the match could be his “last in a WWE ring.” He also wrote that it was “possibly my final mission in the wrestling world” and said the trip to Saudi Arabia was “kind of a bittersweet trip as it may be my last here as a performer.”

There’s no word yet on if WWE has future plans for Goldberg, but the topic came up in several recent interviews and he expressed interest in doing more work with the company in the future.