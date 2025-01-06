Goldberg Returning To WWE TV Soon

Fans can expect to see Goldberg back on WWE television soon, as the legendary performer edges closer to his long-anticipated retirement match.

Goldberg previously announced on ESPN’s College Gameday that he would have his farewell bout in WWE this year. His last match took place at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE in 2022, where he lost to Roman Reigns. In past interviews, Goldberg revealed that Vince McMahon had promised him a retirement match if he agreed to put over Reigns. While Goldberg upheld his end of the deal, WWE allowed his contract to expire without fulfilling the promise of a final match.

Recently, Goldberg had a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Bad Blood, teasing a potential retirement match. While the bout has yet to be officially announced, the segment set the stage for what could be Goldberg’s last in-ring appearance.

According to Dave Meltzer, Goldberg is slated to appear on the fourth Raw on Netflix, airing January 27 from Atlanta, Georgia. While details are still unconfirmed, it’s believed that WWE will use the episode to further the storyline and solidify plans for Goldberg’s retirement match.

With speculation mounting, fans are eager to see how Goldberg’s final chapter unfolds, particularly if it involves a showdown with the dominant GUNTHER.