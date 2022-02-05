Goldberg Returns To WWE SmackDown, New WWE Elimination Chamber Matches Announced

Goldberg made his return during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber, and the match was confirmed. Videos from the return can be seen below.

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre was also confirmed for Elimination Chamber tonight. McIntyre returned to SmackDown after taking time off for his neck injury, and blocked a sneak attack by Moss. He promised to make Happy Corbin’s life a living hell.

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled for Saturday 2/19 at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated lineup-

-WWE Championship Elimination Chamber: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Goldberg

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Lita

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The Viking Raiders

–Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre