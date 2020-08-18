Goldberg Reveals New Details On His WWE Contract

Though WWE Legend Bill Goldberg hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 36 when he lost the WWE Universal Championship to Braun Strowman, he still has time left on his contract.

Speaking on The Pop Culture Show, Goldberg revealed details of his current WWE contract.

“I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, ’23. I’ve got two matches per year. I’ve exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances. But I’ve got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything’s on hold unless it’s a production of 10 or under pretty much. We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon. My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would’ve imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s,” he said.

It is unknown when Goldberg will return to WWE television. He has already wrestled his two matches this year, first at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 against Bray Wyatt and then against Strowman at WrestleMania 36.