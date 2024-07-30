Goldberg Reveals Nixed Idea For AEW Appearance

Goldberg recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed a variety of topics, including his conversations with AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan has stated in previous interviews that he is keeping an eye on Goldberg after his WWE contract expired. Goldberg stated earlier this year that he thought their product was too cheesy, and he has no plans to return to AEW as he looks for one more match.

In his most recent interview, Goldberg stated that Khan reminded him of former TNA President Dixie Carter, and that he had an idea to be a part of Sting’s retirement tour in AEW. Here are some highlights:

On his talks AEW:

“I just think we have a different perspective on it….It’s hard for me to really pass judgment on their production because I don’t watch it. I see clips of it. And it’s hard to give a rational breakdown of how they are if I don’t really watch it, so I don’t really know…He reminds me of Dixie Carter, but a male version. I don’t know if it’s a good or a bad thing. But he reminds me of that scenario. And it’s just a different feeling. It’s different.”

On whether he was close to coming to AEW and his idea for Sting’s retirement:

“No, I don’t think I was ever close to making a deal with him. I think it was much more of a realistic transition when Sting was involved. That’s why….I reached out to Sting because I wanted to be a part [of it]. I thought he and I could do a farewell thing at some point together. But it wasn’t about me. It was about Sting and I could never overshadow anything that he does. But I don’t want to conquer the waters. It would have been a nice crescendo, but it wasn’t about me. So the timing was kind of off.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)