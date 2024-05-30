Goldberg Says The Guerrero Family Had A Huge Impact On Him

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently appeared on the Alamo City podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how the Guerrero family had a huge impact on him when he was just coming up in the business.

Goldberg said, “That Guerrero family had such a huge impact on me when I was coming up. They would take the time, unlike others, who felt threatened, they would take the time to make sure I knew the basics. Whether it was Eddie or Chavo. Chavo was great with me. The entire family, I have nothing but found memories with all of our interactions. In this day and age, a lot of people have ulterior motives. That family never had an ulterior motive, just an effort to make you better than you were before. That, you have to take your hat off to and cover your heart for, and you have to be appreciative that you run into people with such good character.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)