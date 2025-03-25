Goldberg Says WWE Retirement Match Talk Came After Heartfelt Call From Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show to talk about several topics, including being honored that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque called him about a retirement match.

Goldberg said, “I was lucky enough one day to be on my tractor here, on the property, cutting the grass, and I get a phone call from Hunter [Triple H]. I was astonished. I hung up the first time because I didn’t know who it was. Once we had the conversation, I was extremely appreciative and honored that he would think of me. It was an interview that I did that he saw where I said I thought I was owed a retirement match and if I would still be up for that, and maybe let’s talk. It’s a testament to something I did in the past because I deserve that kind of respect. We all know it’s a business decision at the end of the day. To what degree, nobody knows. I do believe that he was speaking from the heart and he thought if it’s something that I wanted, that I deserve it. It took them that long to call me. I wasn’t going to [beg for] it. I don’t work like that. If I had to go down like I went down in Saudi, then so be it.”

