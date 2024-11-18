Goldberg Shares Lessons Learned From Wall Headbutt Incident

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on Ernest “The Cat” Miller and Ray Keziah’s The Cat’s Corner podcast to talk about a number of topics, including his reaction to headbutting a wall at one point.

Goldberg said, “Nothing, except for, ‘Why didn’t I touch it first?.’ You would have thought my martial arts days would have taught me better. You know as well as I do, when you walk in a gym, you always touch a bag before you kick it. Because it could be one of those 400-pound bags that are made of concrete that are just there to toughen up your shins, whatever we’re doing it for. It’s not the bag that you throw head kicks at full force, or low kicks.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)