Goldberg Speaks On Elimination Chamber 2022 Possibly Being His Final Match

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bill Goldberg talked about challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE and how it could possibly be his last match:

“I would not ride off in the sunset if I was victorious by any stretch of the imagination because a champions responsibility is to be there on television and represent to the ‘nth’ degree. If I was victorious, I would not run out of here, I would not hold anybody up, I would not do anything like that because of what the business has given me. I’m not that guy anymore. It does present a very interesting predicament. I try not to look past my current adversary. I’ll deal with that situation afterwards. For right now, this could be the last one. I have to go out the right way. I’m gonna try to break Roman’s face and every other part of his body so I can be the Universal Champion.”

“I’ll never be ready to be done. It’s something that…I can’t explain it. Once a warrior, always a warrior, you’ll never take it out of me….It’s a conundrum, it really is. I don’t want to tarnish anything, I don’t want to insult anybody. I don’t want to take a spot that’s not mine, but somebody had faith in me and I need to reflect upon that and have faith in myself. This business, this life, especially during these times, it’s not hard to second guess yourself, your decisions. I’m not going to cry or play a fiddle or make an excuse, I just have to be me. If there’s enough of me to still do what is asked from me, then I’m still here and I’m not going anywhere. That’s a different aspect of the preparation. it’s tough not to think about all that leading up to tomorrow, but I’m human. It’s an interesting situation.”