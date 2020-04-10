Goldberg Speaks Out About What Happened At WWE WrestleMania 36

During an appearance on the CarCast podcast, former WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg discussed what happened at Wrestlemania 36 with Roman Reigns pulling out of the match at the last minute. Goldberg talked about how it was one of the strangest weeks of his life. Here is what Goldberg said regarding the match with Reigns:

“I don’t know why it was even considered in the beginning besides he’d invested the time and WWE invested the money in the match. Literally, until the 23rd hour, it was still a possibility that he and I were going to wrestle.”

“I think what happened was somebody was sick and Roman had heard about it. They just had the flu. Just the fact that someone was sick under those circumstances, at the end of the day, he just couldn’t do it.”

“More power to him to continually want to get it done, whether that’s realistic or unrealistic from a person in his shoes are concerned. You’ve got to love the guy because up to the 11th hour, he was still willing to do it.”

As previously noted, it was reported that The Miz was the person who was sick and that led to Reigns pulling himself out of the match with Goldberg. Goldberg talked about how the Wrestlemania match with Strowman was meant to be his final WWE commitment for the year. Goldberg added that after the Strowman match took place, there was a possibility to film the match with Reigns prior to Wrestlemania weekend but it didn’t work out.