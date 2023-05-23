Goldberg Suffers Bad Gash In Farming Accident (Photos)

Farming can be tough work.

Bill Goldberg knows this first hand.

The WWE Hall of Famer popped up in the news today but it was for something non-wrestling related. Goldberg suffered a serious gash on his head after an accident with a tractor at his farm.

According to TMZ, Goldberg was getting work done on his property and accidentally knocked his head on the tractor, opening up a gash near his forehead.

The wrestling legend later noted that the injury is not serious as he deemed it a “flesh wound” and confirmed that he would be okay.

Check out some photos below.