Goldberg Talks About Why He Continues To Wrestle

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During an appearance on The Bump, Bill Goldberg commented on why he continues to wrestle:

“I remember ragging on Ric Flair for being 42 and being in the ring and here I am 11 years his senior when I made the comment and I’m still doing it. Just like I mentioned to someone yesterday saying: ‘Hey when are you gonna hang it up?’ The fact is that if I get a phone call and I can still do what I did back in the day and bring it to at least an acceptable level then I’m not gonna say no. I’m a defensive lineman. I’m a meathead by trade so if you give me, you know a challenge I’m gonna take it. Unfortunately by being given a short period of time you jeopardize everything. By being a power wrestler and being 53-years-old and still being able to get in shape enough to look myself in the mirror without throwing up and to go out there and performing to an acceptable level it’s tough, it really is. There are a lot of things I’ve done in my life that have lobotomized me in the process and this is no different.”

SHARE
Previous articleClass Action Lawsuit Filed Against WWE
PWMania.com Staff
http://https://www.pwmania.com
PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR