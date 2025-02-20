Goldberg Teases Final Wrestling Match Coming This Summer

Goldberg is gearing up for his final match in 2025, confirming that his retirement bout will take place in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer last competed in 2022 at Elimination Chamber, where he lost to Roman Reigns. More recently, he had a tense face-off with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Bad Blood this past October, fueling speculation about his next move.

Speaking on his CarCast podcast, Goldberg shared that he feels rejuvenated after undergoing stem cell therapy, making dietary changes, and eliminating bad habits.

“I have a match sometime this summer. I don’t know exactly when it is, but I know it’s coming up.”

As of now, there is no confirmed date or opponent for Goldberg’s upcoming match, but with retirement on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting what could be his final showdown in the ring.