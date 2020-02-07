Goldberg vs. The Fiend Announced For WWE Super Showdown

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is now official for the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown event. He will be challenging WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the title.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Goldberg join the announcers, live via satellite from his home in Texas. He was not backstage at the SAP Center in San Jose, according to Michael Cole. Goldberg got right to the point and said while WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is busy with Ricochet at Super ShowDown, he’d like another run with the WWE Universal Title. Goldberg issued the challenge but they were interrupted by Wyatt The Newscaster, from the Firefly Fun House. Wyatt ended up accepting the challenge. Goldberg stormed off after a back & forth, but not before warning The Fiend that he’s next.

WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take place on Thursday, February 27. Super ShowDown will air live on the WWE Network from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Below is the current announced card for WWE Super ShowDown 2020

WWE Title Match

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)