Goldberg Wants WWE Universal Championship Match After Tonight’s SmackDown

Goldberg took to Instagram this afternoon and said he will be at the WWE ThunderDome tonight. He also indicated that he wants a shot at the winner of the main event, which will see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend against Braun Strowman.

“To say I have “INTEREST” in tonight’s #UniversalChampionship match on @wweonfox #SmackDown is an understatement! @adamscherr99 @romanreigns [angry emoji] I’ll be joining the #WWEThunderDome TONIGHT for the season premiere [horns up emoji] [fist emoji] [angry emoji] #spear #jackhammer #whosnext @wwe #wrestling #wcw @goldbergsgarage”

Goldberg revealed back in August that he’s under contract to WWE for the next two years, through 2022 – 2023. The contract includes two matches per year. He won the Universal Title from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown earlier this year, but then dropped it to Strowman at WrestleMania 36. He was supposed to face Reigns at WrestleMania but Reigns took time off due to COVID-19 concerns. Strowman then dropped the title to The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam, and Reigns won it the following week at WWE Payback. Tonight’s main event will be Strowman’s first shot at getting the title back.

