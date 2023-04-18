Goldberg Weighs In On His Wrestling Future, Says Anything And Everything Is An Option

Goldberg’s WWE contract expired at the end of 2022, but word that he is a free agent surfaced in March, leaving fans wondering what the future holds for the WWE Hall of Famer.

This involves deciding if he will return to WWE or join AEW. AEW President Tony Khan has stated that he is keeping an eye on Goldberg.

When asked about his future on 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg reiterated that he made a handshake agreement with Vince McMahon after losing to Roman Reigns that he would have an appropriate retirement match. That did not occur.

Goldberg is open to all possibilities, but he prefers to do his own tour.

“I’ll stop the rumor mill right now. The reason the rumors are out there is because Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match that I would have a proper retirement match. And that hasn’t come to fruition through them and therefore…nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I’m done. Period. End of story. When somebody tells me that, I kind of like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way. I go out my own way, and I certainly don’t go out under Roman Reigns three weeks after I have COVID [19] and agreed to do a match.”

Goldberg continued, “If I go on a world tour and promote it myself, that’s a possibility. Hey, I’m a businessman, and I’m fortunately, you know, in the position I firmly believe to where I can still make it happen. At the end of the day, like I said, I do believe that my character deserves a proper send-off. Until that happens man, I don’t believe I’m hanging them up, you know. Anything and everything is an option. I’m very much leaning towards promoting it myself and doing a four-city world tour. So, let the rumor mill start up after that.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)