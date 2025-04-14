Goldberg’s Final Match Plans Progress With MMA Training Underway

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is actively preparing for what he hopes will be the final match of his storied career, with a target set for this summer.

The former Universal Champion last competed in 2022, suffering a loss to Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. While speculation around his next opponent continues, Goldberg has hinted at several possibilities, including Bron Breakker and current WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. The speculation intensified after a face-to-face confrontation with GUNTHER at the Bad Blood event in October, which many interpreted as planting the seeds for a potential showdown.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg confirmed that discussions about his final opponent are ongoing. He also acknowledged the significance of ending his in-ring career on the right note, suggesting that the right storyline and opponent are essential. Dave Meltzer previously reported that plans were in place at one time for a match between Goldberg and GUNTHER, although it’s unclear whether those discussions are still active.

Adding to the intrigue, the Black Diamond Martial Arts Academy recently shared via Instagram that Goldberg has been training with them in preparation for his last match. The post highlighted that Goldberg is incorporating MMA-style training into his regimen, likely aiming to bring a more dynamic physical edge to his final outing.

While no official date or opponent has been announced, it’s clear that Goldberg is intent on delivering one more impactful performance before hanging up his boots for good.