Goldust Trends During WWE NXT, Quincy Elliott Pays Tribute to Viscera

Following the debut of “SuperDiva” Quincy Elliott on Tuesday night’s WWE NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration show, Goldust trended worldwide on Twitter.

After a few weeks of teaser vignettes, Elliott made his debut Tuesday night, defeating enhancement talent Sean Gallagher. Elliott used the Banzai Drop to defeat Gallagher in the squash match. On NXT Level Up, Elliott made his entrance on a scooter, but this week’s entrance saw Elliott appear at the entrance-way while sitting in a chair.

Goldust was trending on Twitter Tuesday night as a result of fans comparing Elliott’s demeanour to the former WWE gimmick of current AEW star Dustin Rhodes, which was a contentious part of the Attitude Era at times. It’s worth noting that a sizable portion of the social media feedback on Elliott’s gimmick is negative. Elliott has also been likened to former NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream and late WWE Legend Viscera (aka Mabel, Nelson Frazier Jr.).

One fan noticed Elliott’s ring gear from this week’s NXT episode and commented on how he appeared to be paying homage to Viscera, posting a side-by-side comparison. Elliott confirmed the honour.

In response to the fan, he tweeted, “Correct.”

Elliott also retweeted a video of his entrance with the caption, “Years and years of hard work I am on clout nine the super diva has arrived #superdiva.”

Elliott previously tweeted that the “Gagitude Era” would begin tonight on NXT.

Aside from Tuesday night’s squash match, Elliott has worked 13 WWE matches since making his in-ring debut in March – he lost his debut to Joe Gacy on the March 25 NXT Level Up episode; teamed with Damaris Griffin for a loss to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on the April 22 Level Up; came up short against Andre Chase on the April 29 Level Up show; took a loss to current NXT UK Tag Team Champion Josh Briggs on the May 20 Level Up

The flamboyant newcomer, who turned 23 in mid-August, was signed by WWE after working the SummerSlam Weekend tryouts in Las Vegas in 2021. He previously worked on the indies as MIG, Miguel, and Lil Atari, as well as as Congo Crush. Elliott was ranked #182 on Outsports’ list of the top 200 LGBTQ professional wrestlers in 2021.

There’s no word on what WWE has in store for Elliott on the main NXT show just yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

Here is footage from Elliott’s arrival on this week’s show and the vignettes leading up to his debut, plus related tweets:

Oh and before I go to bed I plead the fifth 🙊 https://t.co/dBAHLUXD2g — 🦋SUPERDIVA 🦋 (@Quincy__WWE) September 7, 2022