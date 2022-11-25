Good News on AEW Star Following Injury Scare at Rampage Taping

At Wednesday’s AEW Rampage taping from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, Dante Martin and Darius Martin faced off against Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR.

It was speculated that Dante may have been injured during the encounter, which would have been the last thing he needed after such a difficult time with injuries. A large number of fans were concerned about Dante’s situation.

Anthony Bowens, one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, took to Twitter to assure fans that Martin is doing fine.

He’s fine thankfully — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) November 24, 2022

Top Flight signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2020 after breaking into the industry in 2016. Dante had been sidelined with an injury since being involved in a car accident in April. He’d recently returned from a torn ACL that had kept him out for over a year.