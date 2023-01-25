Good News Regarding Billy Graham’s Health

Billy Graham’s wife has been keeping fans updated on his health after he was hospitalized with a severe bone infection.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Graham had a severe infection in his ears that had spread to his ear bones. He coded while undergoing a procedure in his hospital room, and doctors were able to resuscitate him before placing him in the intensive care unit. Three hours later, he awoke. Graham was transferred from the intensive care unit to the PCU, or Progressive Care Unit, last week.

Graham’s wife then posted an update on his Facebook page, stating that he would be released from the hospital soon.

“Wayne is on day 19 in the hospital but will soon be moved to a skilled nursing facility to continue rehab and physical therapy. He will continue his IV antibiotics for a long time…possibly 6 months….I will never be able to thank you enough for always being here. Please continue to lift him up???????????? God bless each and everyone of you! I’m beyond blessed to have you in my life.”

You can contribute to his GoFundMe account by clicking here. Everyone at PWMania.com sends Graham our best wishes.