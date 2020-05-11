Graphic Details From Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest For Sexual Assault

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan (Alberto Del Rio) has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault. According to News 4 San Antonio, Del Rio is accused of assaulting the woman in question after he thought she cheated on him. He then reportedly sexually assaulted her for several hours. Before you read on, we must warn you that some of the details are graphic.

The police report says Del Rio became extremely angry with the victim after she refused to admit that she was being unfaithful. Due to this, he reportedly “slapped” her multiple times in the head. The police report states that he then took her to his bedroom in the downstairs area of the house and “slapped her eight additional times”. The victim claims he made her put on a dress and dance for him. She refused to do so and began to cry. That’s when he told her if she cried, he would take her son and “drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere.”

The report continues, noting that Del Rio then tied her hands with boxing straps and put a sock in her mouth. He then reportedly sexually assaulted her using various objects over the course of several hours. The victim states that Del Rio also punched her in the back, which caused visible injuries. Police took photos of her injuries, which show bruising and cuts all over her body. The victim claims she doesn’t remember much once Del Rio put his hand around her throat.

Del Rio was taken into custody on May 9th (Saturday) at 11AM CDT. He was then officially booked into the jail at 5:29PM and has been charged with sexual assault, which is a second-degree felony. He posted a bond of $50,000 and was released at 3:30AM CDT on Sunday.

The victim says this isn’t the first time she’s been abused by Del Rio.

Del Rio is 42 years old and formerly dated WWE Superstar Paige. At the time of their relationship, there were allegations of drug use and physical abuse, which caused many of Paige’s family members and friends to become extremely concerned for her well being. The two later split and Paige is now in a relationship with “Falling In Reverse” musician Ronnie Radke.

Del Rio took part in an MMA fight last December for Combate Americas. UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz won that fight in the first round.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story this week. Del Rio’s wild looking mugshot can be seen below.