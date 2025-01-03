Grayson Waller Admits There Is Temptation For WWE To Go Uncensored On Netflix

WWE star Grayson Waller spoke with The West Sport on a number of topics, including WWE moving to Netflix.

Waller said, “It’s super exciting. Obviously, you know already, the fan base on Netflix is a lot bigger. We’re going to be in a lot more homes, pretty much everyone, their mom, their grandma, their cousin, everyone has a Netflix account and being able to continue to watch NXT, SmackDown, Raw, PLEs, all of it on Netflix is going to be great. But for us too, this is an opportunity for us to kind of show out in a different platform and not having those constraints of a television network is kind of the way I think about it. I think Netflix believes in the WWE product and WWE is ready to deliver something huge. I think Netflix is the perfect home for it.”

On how there is a temptation for WWE to go uncensored on Netflix, but they are still a family product:

“I think there’s definitely the temptation to do that, but for WWE, we are a family product and as much as we like to push the envelope at times, we do it at times when it’s necessary. Even though we’re on Netflix and maybe people think that the gloves are off and we can say what we want, at the end of the day, we still want families to come to the show, we still want you to bring your son and your daughter. So, Grayson Waller is going to say some mean things, but he’s going to be very careful about what he says.”

