Grayson Waller Believes CM Punk’s True Intentions Haven’t Been Revealed

WWE star Grayson Waller spoke with Gabby AF about several topics, including his belief that the company and the fans have not seen the real CM Punk yet.

Waller said, “I still don’t think we’ve seen the real CM Punk back in WWE yet. I understand what he’s trying to do. He’s trying to make sure that his reputation has improved. ‘I’m so happy to be here. I love the fans! Thanks for everything!’ I know the truth. Punk wants to be champion. Punk wants to be the guy. He wants to main event WrestleMania and do whatever it takes. I just can’t wait for the day that he shows that and I’m proven right.”

