Grayson Waller Calls Out The Rock To Appear On The Grayson Waller Effect, The Rock Comments

Grayson Waller was defeated by WWE Hall of Famer Edge on last week’s WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden. As PWMania.com previously reported, Waller received a post-match nod from Edge and others when he returned backstage. This was Waller’s main roster in-ring debut, excluding his WWE Main Event and 205 Live appearances, following his call-up to SmackDown in the WWE Draft and his debut at The World’s Most Famous Arena.

Waller later took to Twitter to criticize WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who made his official WWE TV debut as Rocky Maivia at the 1996 MSG Survivor Series.

“This biggest debut in Madison Square Garden since that bloke who wore the cringe tassels,” Waller wrote.

Waller posted a video on Twitter after obtaining a replica of Rock’s infamous attire to the Survivor Series ring that night.

“Can you imagine making your debut in Madison Square Garden, of all places, and you wear something like this?,” Waller asked, laughing. “Hold on, I gotta put this on. Oh my God. [laughs] Oh my God, this is so cringe. Do you smell what I’m cooking? [laughs] This is yuck!”

Waller captioned the video, “I change my mind, my MSG debut was better.”

The Rock responded on Twitter, agreeing with Waller about the outfit while also criticizing the Australian Superstar. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, who was on the opposing (and losing) team in the Traditional Survivor Series match that night, was blamed for the outfit, according to Rock.

“Man you’re right! That outfit was so cringe [laughing emoji] [clapping hands emoji x 2] Here’s what’s more cringe – the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot. Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off. Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @TripleH’s idea [laughing emoji],” Rock wrote.

Waller responded by inviting The Rock to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

“Ouch! Those classic 1999 schoolyard insults really still hit. You still have an open invitation to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect though! Sounds like you’re in desperate need of the Grayson Waller rub #GWEffect,” Waller wrote.

As of this writing, Rock had not responded to Waller’s invitation.

Rock returning to WWE TV for an angle with Waller seems unlikely, especially with The Bloodline Civil War taking place on the same show, but anything is possible. WWE officials have high hopes for Waller in the future, and he could be the next Superstar to get a major rub from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Waller has worked with Edge, John Cena, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and others in recent segments.

