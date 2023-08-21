Grayson Waller & Carmelo Hayes Vowed To Make It To WrestleMania By Next Year

Grayson Waller is going to be performing on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Carmelo Hayes, too.

They are both sure of it.

The host of “The Grayson Waller Effect” recently spoke with The Daily Ticket for an interview, during which he reflected on watching WrestleMania 39 with the reigning NXT World Champion, and how they both vowed they would be working WrestleMania 40.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic, as well as the gap between being on the WWE main roster and being one of the top competitors in the pro wrestling industry as a whole.

On how big the gap is between just making it on the WWE main roster and being one of the top competitors in the wrestling industry: “I don’t think there is any point in having goals if they are not lofty. If you say, ‘I want to go to the gym today,’ great. I’m a WWE superstar, I can’t have simple goals. If I have simple goals as a WWE superstar, I’m just another guy. Do you want to be a WWE superstar or do you want to be a great one? There is a huge gap between that.”

On watching WrestleMania 39 with Carmelo Hayes and how they both vowed they would perform on that stage at WrestleMania 40: “With WrestleMania, I’ve never performed (there). Last year, after (NXT) Stand & Deliver, myself and Carmelo Hayes got to sit and watch in the skybox and watch WrestleMania. We looked at each other and it wasn’t a situation of ‘wow, this is so cool.’ It was, ‘that’s where we are going to be next year.’ We told each other that. That’s my goal.”

Check out the complete interview at iHeart.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.